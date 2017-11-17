- Interactive Marginalia (Liza Daly) -- wonderfully thoughtful piece about web annotations.
- In-Person Interactions -- Casual human interaction gives you lots of serendipitous opportunities to figure out that the problem you thought you were solving is not the most important problem, and that you should be thinking about something else. Computers aren't so good at that. So true! (via Daniel Bachhuber)
- Pacman Rule -- When standing as a group of people, always leave room for 1 person to join your group. (via Simon Willison)
- Berkeley View of Systems Challenges for AI -- In this paper, we propose several open research directions in systems, architectures, and security that can address these challenges and help unlock AI’s potential to improve lives and society.
