- The New Dynamics of Strategy -- Paper a Day's summary of a paper on the Cynefin framework for looking at situations as either complex, complicated, chaotic, or obvious.
- Open Guide to Equity Compensation -- easy to understand, useful when you're confronted with the "do I equity or do I salary, or how much of both?" conversation.
- Why Software Projects Spiral Out of Control -- The complexity isn’t the problem, though. The problem is the way we choose to uncover it.
- Seymour: Live Coding for the Classroom -- very nice implementation of a bunch of Bret Victor's ideas. See values as you code, watch loops unfold, etc.
