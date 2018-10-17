- MEMS Neuromorphic Computing -- the construction of the first reservoir computing device built with a microelectromechanical system (MEMS). [...] [T]he neural network exploits the nonlinear dynamics of a microscale silicon beam to perform its calculations. The group's work looks to create devices that can act simultaneously as a sensor and a computer using a fraction of the energy a normal computer would use. Early-stage research but an interesting direction for the future of hardware.
- SSH ProxyJump -- it’s somewhat common to have what’s known as a “jump host” serve as an SSH gateway to a remote network. You use SSH to log into the jump host (or “jump server”) and from there use SSH to log into an internal host that’s not directly accessible from the internet. This useful utility makes it a one-step action.
- Booting defMON -- an introduction to an absolutely wild low-level sequencer for the C64 SID chips.
- Machine Learning on 2KB of RAM -- This paper develops a novel tree-based algorithm, called Bonsai, for efficient prediction on IoT devices—such as those based on the Arduino Uno board having an 8-bit ATmega328P microcontroller operating at 16 MHz with no native floating point support, 2KB RAM, and 32KB read-only flash. (jaws drop)
