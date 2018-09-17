- The Developer Coefficient -- While it’s a priority for senior executives to increase the productivity of their developers, the average developer spends more than 17 hours a week dealing with maintenance issues, such as debugging and refactoring. In addition, they spend approximately four hours a week on “bad code,” which equates to nearly $85 billion worldwide in opportunity cost lost annually, according to Stripe’s calculations on average developer salary by country.
- High-Speed, Non-Deformation Marshmallow Catching -- impressive! (via IEEE Spectrum)
- SUBLEQ: A Programming Language with Only One Command -- this is built of solid zomg, right down to the no-caps manifesto, aka interview with the author. (via BoingBoing)
- The 9.9% (The Atlantic) -- In between the top 0.1% and the bottom 90% is a group that has been doing just fine. It has held on to its share of a growing pie decade after decade. And as a group, it owns substantially more wealth than do the other two combined.
