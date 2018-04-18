- Zulip -- FOSS Slack-type chat.
- Mailtrain -- self-hosted GPLv3 MailChimp-style newsletter service that you can hook up to your favorite mail service (e.g., Mailgun).
- Fake News PSA -- DeepFake video of Barack Obama saying things that Obama never said (made for Buzzfeed).
- Seven Properties of Highly Secure Devices (Microsoft) -- Hardware-based root of trust; small trusted computing base; defense in depth; compartmentalization; certificate-based authentication; renewable security; failure reporting.
Article image: Four short links