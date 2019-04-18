- Geomancer -- a geospatial feature engineering library. It leverages geospatial data such as OpenStreetMap (OSM) alongside a data warehouse like BigQuery. You can use this to create, share, and iterate geospatial features for your downstream tasks (analysis, modeling, visualization, etc.).
- Meshroom -- a free, open source 3D Reconstruction Software based on the AliceVision framework.
- BlingFire -- A lightning fast finite state machine and regular expression manipulation library. [...] We use Fire for many linguistic operations inside Bing such as tokenization, multi-word expression matching, unknown word-guessing, stemming / lemmatization, just to mention a few. cf NLTK.
- Learning ZIL -- what the Infocom games were written in, decades before Inform. Andrew Plotkin wrote an intro that explains how it sits in the universe. (Note: this is useless but historically interesting.)
