- AI Voices -- marketing copy, but I can't find technical detail. The demos are worth checking out. The sprint to automated pop music generation has begun. Not just limited to Japanese, as it is also capable of producing convincing Mandarin and even English voices for songs such as Adele’s "Rolling in the Deep" and Britney Spears’ "Everytime" on their official website.
- Notary -- publishers can sign their content offline using keys kept highly secure. Once the publisher is ready to make the content available, they can push their signed trusted collection to a Notary server. Consumers, having acquired the publisher's public key through a secure channel, can then communicate with any Notary server or (insecure) mirror, relying only on the publisher's key to determine the validity and integrity of the received content.
- It's Time for a Bill of Data Rights (MIT TR) -- this essay argues that “data ownership” is a flawed, counterproductive way of thinking about data. It not only does not fix existing problems, it creates new ones. Instead, we need a framework that gives people rights to stipulate how their data is used without requiring them to take ownership of it themselves. (via Cory Doctorow)
- Trill -- a single-node query processor for temporal or streaming data: open source from Microsoft. Described in this blog post.
