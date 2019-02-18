- Qresp -- a simple tool to facilitate scientific data reproducibility by making available, in a distributed manner, all data and procedures presented in scientific papers, together with metadata to render them searchable and discoverable. (via UChicago News)
- The Complicated Business of Open Source Funding (Vice) -- a good history and literature review, in the modern context. (via Slashdot)
- AIL-Framework -- a modular framework to analyze potential information leaks from unstructured data sources like pastes from Pastebin or similar services or unstructured data streams. AIL framework is flexible and can be extended to support other functionalities to mine or process sensitive information (e.g. data leak prevention).
- OMG: Our Machinery Guidebook -- The purpose of this guidebook is to lay down principles and guidelines for how to write code and work together at Our Machinery.
