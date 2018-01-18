- Some Thoughts on Security After 10 Years of qmail 1.0 -- Ten years after the launch of qmail 1.0, and at a time when more than a million of the Internet’s SMTP servers ran either qmail or netqmail, only four known bugs had been found in the qmail 1.0 releases, and no security issues. This paper lays out the principles which made this possible. That's from A Paper A Day's redux.
- Harvard's milliDelta Robot Is Tiny and Scary Fast (IEEE) -- researcher Hayley McClintock has designed one of the tiniest delta robots ever. Called milliDelta, it may be small, but it’s one of the fastest moving and most precise robots we’ve ever seen.
- oath2_proxy -- A reverse proxy that provides authentication with Google, GitHub or other provider.
- The Public Domain Starts Growing Again Next Year, and It's About Time (EFF) -- Our language is made up of references, and our art should reflect that. Creativity is enriched when the public domain is robust and easily accessed, and we look forward to finally seeing it grow once again in 2019.
Article image: Four short links