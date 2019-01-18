- Desnapify -- deep convolutional generative adversarial network (DCGAN) trained to remove Snapchat filters from selfie images.
- Quantum Computer Component Shortage (MIT TR) -- cables for superconducting quantum computing experiments turn out to be hard to find at Radio Shack. Reminder: QC is in its infancy.
- SOD -- an embedded computer vision and machine learning library (CPU optimized and IoT capable).
- Devsumer -- interesting argument: lots of people with exposure to programming via Hour of Code type things, as IT departments are too busy to build all the apps people want, so [a] number of products have emerged that allow people to build simple software applications, or to use templated applications for their own work flow or productivity. You can think of this as taking a SQL database or excel spreadsheet and turning it into an app platform.
