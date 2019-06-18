- jExcel -- a lightweight vanilla JavaScript plugin to create amazing web-based interactive tables and spreadsheets compatible with Excel or any other spreadsheet software. You can create an online spreadsheet table from a JS array, JSON, CSV, or XSLX files. You can copy from excel and paste straight to your jExcel spreadsheet and vice versa. It is very easy to integrate any third-party JavaScript plugins to create your own custom columns, custom editors, and customize any feature into your application.
- Why Are We So Pessimistic? (Brookings) -- The belief or perception that things are much worse than they really are is widespread, and I believe it comes with significant detrimental impacts on societies.
- We Read 150 Privacy Policies. They Were an Incomprehensible Disaster (NYT) -- Only Immanuel Kant’s famously difficult “Critique of Pure Reason” registers a more challenging readability score than Facebook’s privacy policy.
- Perspectives and Approaches in AI Ethics: East Asia -- Each country’s perspectives on and approaches to AI and robots on the tool-partner spectrum are evaluated by examining its policy, academic thought, local practices, and popular culture. This analysis places South Korea in the tool range, China in the middle of the spectrum, and Japan in the partner range.
