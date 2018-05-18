Four Short Links
Four Short Links
  1. Reaching Peak Meeting Efficiency -- solid advice for business meetings, including a taxonomy with some firm opinions.
  2. United Mixed Reality Toolkit -- a collection of scripts and components intended to accelerate development of applications targeting Microsoft HoloLens and Windows Mixed Reality headsets in Unity. See blog post.
  3. Reddit's New Design Increases Power Consumption by 68GW/Month -- this Reddit user shows their working.
  4. AI and Compute (OpenAI) -- since 2012, the amount of compute used in the largest AI training runs has been increasing exponentially with a 3.5 month-doubling time (by comparison, Moore’s Law had an 18-month doubling period).
Article image: Four Short Links