- Reaching Peak Meeting Efficiency -- solid advice for business meetings, including a taxonomy with some firm opinions.
- United Mixed Reality Toolkit -- a collection of scripts and components intended to accelerate development of applications targeting Microsoft HoloLens and Windows Mixed Reality headsets in Unity. See blog post.
- Reddit's New Design Increases Power Consumption by 68GW/Month -- this Reddit user shows their working.
- AI and Compute (OpenAI) -- since 2012, the amount of compute used in the largest AI training runs has been increasing exponentially with a 3.5 month-doubling time (by comparison, Moore’s Law had an 18-month doubling period).
Article image: Four Short Links