- Bunnie Uses Bitmarks -- For the cost and convenience of a humble printed label, Bitmark enhances control over our factories, enables production lot traceability, deters cloning, prevents warranty fraud, enhances confidence in the secondary market, and gives us ample options to streamline our reverse logistics.
- Stephen Fry Lecture (YouTube) -- great lecture on technology and morality and our future, and the Q&A is even better!
- World-Class Continuous Deployment Using Free Hosted Tools (Simon Willison) -- a nice how-to. (And delightful to see Simon blogging again)
- ProseMirror 1.0 -- a web rich-text editor that is agnostic to the actual document shape, making it possible to build applications on top of this library that in the past would have required a fully custom editor implementation.
Article image: Four short links