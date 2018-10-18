- Flight Rules for Git -- the hard-earned body of knowledge recorded in manuals that list, step-by-step, what to do if X occurs and why. Essentially, they are extremely detailed, scenario-specific standard operating procedures. What to do after you shoot yourself in the foot in interesting ways with Git.
- Lessons Learned from Creating a Rich-Text Editor with Real-Time Collaboration -- This article describes how we approached the problem and what challenges we had to overcome in order to provide real-time collaborative editing capable of handling rich text. Check it out if you are interested in: learning what problems you may face when implementing real-time collaborative editing, building a rich-text editor with support for real-time collaboration, and how we approached collaborative editing in CKEditor 5.
- A Review of the Recent History of Natural Language Processing -- This post will discuss major recent advances in NLP focusing on neural network-based methods.
- Landscape -- software that builds the Cloud-Native Computing Foundation's landscape of products.
Article image: Four short links