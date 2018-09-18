- Seven Tools of Causal Inference (Morning Paper) -- To understand "why?" and to answer "what if?" questions, we need some kind of a causal model. In the social sciences and especially epidemiology, a transformative mathematical framework called "Structural Causal Models" (SCM) has seen widespread adoption. Pearl presents seven example tasks which the model can handle, but which are out of reach for associational machine learning systems.
- Remote Only -- an overview manifesto about how remote-only organizations work.
- Third Thumb Changes the Prosthetic Game -- very clever UI.
- C64 OS -- a fun project to build a useful operating system for a C64 (The C64 was introduced in 1982 and has an 8-bit, 1MHz, 6510 CPU with just 64 kilobytes of directly addressable memory. It has a screen resolution of 320x200 pixels, and a fixed palette of 16 colors.). The explanation of the C64's constraints are engaging and the solutions interesting.
Article image: Four short links