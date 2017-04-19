Four short links.
  1. Google's Featured Snippets Screw Your Site -- Google declined to answer specific questions for this story, including whether it was shooting itself in the foot by destroying its best sources of information. (via BoingBoing)
  2. Taming Recurrent Neural Networks for Better Summarization -- interesting and readable article explaining a new paper on automatic text summarization.
  3. How Venture Capital Works (Slideshare) -- great post that explains the VC "liquidity Ponzi scheme" (to use Steve Blank's words). VCs raise money on the expectation of delivering at least 4x gross return.
  4. Aphyr Uses This -- The safety analysis work I do is CPU and memory intensive, and readily parallelizable. Comcast gave me an OSS research grant to build a machine for that work, so my desktop is a ridiculous 48-way Xeon (2x E5-2697v2), with 128GB of ECC DDR3 and 11 TB of miscellaneous SSDs & spinning rust. The motherboard is wonky and refuses to find half the disks on boot. You can crash the box by using certain USB ports. We have a complicated relationship.
