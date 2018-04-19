- BAN.AI Multics -- free multiuser Multics (predecessor to Unix) emulation. This Multics guide will be useful.
- The Art of Relevance -- explores how mission-driven organizations can matter more to more people. The book is packed with inspiring examples, rags-to-relevance case studies, research-based frameworks, and practical advice on how your work can be more vital to your community. Should be read by startups (relevant to your customers?) and anyone who is trying to build a community around their software. Text available for free online, print versions still available for purchase.
- VoiceLoop: Voice Fitting and Synthesis via a Phonological Loop -- We present a new neural text to speech (TTS) method that is able to transform text to speech in voices that are sampled in the wild. Unlike other systems, our solution is able to deal with unconstrained voice samples and without requiring aligned phonemes or linguistic features. The Presidential voices are impressive. Code and paper available.
- No Boundaries for Facebook Data -- Today we report yet another type of surreptitious data collection by third-party scripts that we discovered: the exfiltration of personal identifiers from websites through “login with Facebook” and other such social login APIs. Specifically, we found two types of vulnerabilities: seven third parties abuse websites’ access to Facebook user data; one third party uses its own Facebook “application” to track users around the web.
