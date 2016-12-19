Four short links
  1. Giant Robot Arm -- don't think of the worms in Dune while watching this video of a pneumatic robot arm.
  2. Notes on Collapse of Complex Societies (PDF) -- notes on this classic archeology text, see also a talk for the gist. His thesis is that there's a Coase's Nature of the Firm for complexity of societies: eventually the maintenance of a large society is too hard and it splinters into smaller, more maintainable societies. Measures complexity by number of artefacts. (via Simon St Laurent)
  3. rasa.ai -- Open source language understanding for bots, a drop-in replacement for popular NLP tools like wit.ai, api.ai, or LUIS.
  4. Technology in Hostile States (TOR Project) -- some general principles that are: Do not rely on the law to protect systems or users; Prepare policy commentary for quick response to crisis; Only keep the user data that you currently need; Give users full control over their data; Allow pseudonymity and anonymity; Encrypt data in transit and at rest; Invest in cryptographic R&D to replace non-cryptographic systems; Eliminate single points of security failure, even against coercion; Favor open source and enable user freedom; Practice transparency: share best practices, stand for ethics, and report abuse.
Nat Torkington

Nat Torkington has been active in web development since the early days of the web. He wrote the bestselling Perl Cookbook, and chaired conferences for O'Reilly Media for a decade. During his time at O'Reilly Media, Nat was an editor and then became a trend-spotter for the O'Reilly Radar group, identifying the topics to build events and books around. He has worked in areas as diverse as networking, publishing, science, edtech, and NLP. He now lives in New Zealand, where he runs Kiwi Foo Camp and helps startups grow.