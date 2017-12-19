- China Blocks Foreign Companies from Mapping Its Roads -- The restrictions, which reportedly do not apply to Chinese firms, are being instituted in the name of national security. China is concerned about spying.
- Release Chainer Chemistry: A Library for Deep Learning in Biology and Chemistry -- For example, you can apply machine learning on toxicity classification tasks or HOMO (highest occupied molecular orbital) level regression task with compound input. See also deepchem.io and MoleculeNet.
- Ted Chiang on Civilization Risks -- I used to find it odd that these hypothetical AIs were supposed to be smart enough to solve problems that no human could, yet they were incapable of doing something most every adult has done: taking a step back and asking whether their current course of action is really a good idea. Then I realized that we are already surrounded by machines that demonstrate a complete lack of insight, we just call them corporations. See also this profile of Chiang.
- Cypress -- Fast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.
Article image: Four short links