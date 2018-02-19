- Discovering Types for Disambiguation -- clever! Clump Wikipedia entries into categories, then use the categories to see which meaning of a word (e.g., Jaguar the car, the animal, or the aircraft) best fits the other words in the sentence.
- Learning to Program is Getting Harder (Allen Downey) -- The problem is that GUIs hide a lot of information programmers need to know. So, when a user decides to become a programmer, they are suddenly confronted with all the information that's been hidden from them. If someone just wants to learn to program, they shouldn't have to learn operating system concepts first. (via Slashdot)
- Apache Superset -- incubating a modern, enterprise-ready business intelligence web application.
- Exploring API Security -- an API ecosphere that is open by default, but actively identifies and minimizes harm, rather than over-complicating security requirements or simply performing a compliance activity. The pyramid diagram will be useful if you ever have to communicate the requirements for an API...
