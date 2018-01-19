- Pricing Summary -- quick and informative read. Three-part tariff (3PT)—Again, the software has a base platform fee, but the fee is $25,000 because it includes the first 150K events free. Each marginal event costs $0.15. In academic research and theory, the three-part tariff is proven to be best. It provides many different ways for the sales team to negotiate on price and captures the most value.
- Wine 3.0 Released -- the Windows emulator now runs Photoshop CC 2018! Astonishing work.
- Getting Free of Toxic Tech Culture (Val Aurora and Susan Wu) -- We didn’t realize how strongly we’d unconsciously adopted this belief that people in tech were better than those who weren’t until we started to imagine ourselves leaving tech and felt a wave of self-judgment and fear. Early on, Valerie realized that she unconsciously thought of literally every single job other than software engineer as “for people who weren’t good enough to be a software engineer” – and that she thought this because other software engineers had been telling her that for her entire career. This.
- The Future Computed: Artificial Intelligence and its Role in Society -- Microsoft's book on the AI-enabled future. Three chapters: The Future of Artificial Intelligence; Principles, Policies, and Laws for the Responsible Use of AI; and AI and the Future of Jobs and Work.
