- 73 Million Journal Articles for Text Mining (BoingBoing) -- The JNU Data Depot is a joint project between rogue archivist Carl Malamud, bioinformatician Andrew Lynn, and a research team from New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University: together, they have assembled 73 million journal articles from 1847 to the present day and put them into an airgapped respository that they're offering to noncommercial third parties who want to perform textual analysis on them to "pull out insights without actually reading the text."
- How Developers Use API Documentation: An Observation Study (ACM) -- participants totally mapped to opportunistic (risk-taking, paste-then-adapt, change-without-checking) developers and systematic (start with clean code, read the docs, learn before coding) developers.
- Talk -- An open source commenting platform focused on better conversation.
- Apollo 11 -- Original Apollo 11 Guidance Computer (AGC) source code for the command and lunar modules.
