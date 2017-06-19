- SigPloit -- a signaling security testing framework dedicated to Telecom Security professionals and reasearchers to pentest and exploit vulnerabilites in the signaling protocols used in mobile operators. It's not comforting to think of telcos as being run on a bunch of insecure protocols for which there are exploits everywhere. Then again, if that thought disturbs you, don't read up on BGP.
- Hypothesis -- lets you write tests which instead look like this: For all data matching some specification, perform some operations on the data; assert something about the result. This is [...] property-based testing.
- University of Minnesota's Open Textbook Library -- great collection across many subject areas. For nerds like me who like to curl up with a textbook in front of the fire.
- Telling Tomorrows: Science Fiction as Energy Futures Research Tool -- This paper makes a case for the utility of prose science fiction both as a methodological tool of representation and portrayal for energy futures research that meets these criteria, and as a storehouse of tools and strategies for the critique of energy futures. Because if someone can read a bunch of science fiction for their day job and get a publication of their own out of it, I'm going to link to that paper.
