- Algorithmic Fallibility and Economic Organization -- algorithms have benefits (when they get the right answer) and costs (when they get the wrong answer). This article creates three scenarios and uses the tools of economics to analyze them.
- Google Releases Sketches -- Sketch-RNN, a generative model for vector drawings, is now available in Magenta. Comes with 50M drawings as training data.
- Bedlam -- Google Chrome extension to generate random web traffic/DNS requests to make your web traffic data less valuable for selling.
- The Engineer-Manager Pendulum (Charity Majors) -- The best frontline eng managers in the world are the ones who are never more than 2-3 years removed from hands-on work, full time down in the trenches. The best individual contributors are the ones who have done time in management.
Article image: Four short links.