- RobotReviewer: Automatically Assessing Bias in Clinical Trials -- Risk of bias assessment may be automated with reasonable accuracy. Automatically identified text supporting bias assessment is of equal quality to the manually identified text in the CDSR. This technology could substantially reduce reviewer workload and expedite evidence syntheses. Code is open source.
- Programmable Liquid Matter -- Taking advantage of the high conductivity of liquid metals, we introduce a shape changing, reconfigurable smart circuit as an example of unique applications.
- Hey Siri: An On-device DNN-powered Voice Trigger for Apple’s Personal Assistant -- a lot of detail on Siri's implementation.
- Make Product Decisions Without Doubt — My Lessons from Twitter and Slack -- The power of the hypothesis tree structure is that it not only can weaken or strengthen your beliefs logically, but also help you separate logical concerns from change aversion and other fears around your idea.
Article image: Four short links