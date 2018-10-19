- Camelot -- Python library that extracts tables of data from PDF documents, returning them as Pandas frames.
- STET -- short story told via footnotes, editorial markup, and more. Magnificent! (via Cory Doctorow)
- Solving Sol -- interpreting a conceptual artist's art as instructions, reframed as an AI problem. Clever!
- Human-Competitive Patches with Repairnator -- Repairnator is a bot. It constantly monitors software bugs discovered during continuous integration of open source software and tries to fix them automatically. If it succeeds to synthesize a valid patch, Repairnator proposes the patch to the human developers, disguised under a fake human identity. To date, Repairnator has been able to produce five patches that were accepted by the human developers and permanently merged in the code base.
