- Brain Machine Interface Isn't SF Any More (Wired) -- the demo is typing without a keyboard, the article is really about the CEO (started Internet Explorer, got a classics degree at 30, then got a PhD in neuroscience).
- Is Apple About to Accidentally Kill Government as a Platform? (Jen Pahlka) -- In an effort to reduce the proliferation of spam apps, Apple changed its App Store review guidelines to ban “apps created from a commercialized template or app generation service.” In what appears to be a misguided interpretation of an otherwise reasonable rule, Apple has decided to included white-labeled government apps in this category.
- geonotebook -- A Jupyter notebook extension for geospatial visualization and analysis.
- World Wide Web Consortium Abandons Consensus, Standardizes DRM, EFF resigns (Cory Doctorow) -- EFF no longer believes that the W3C process is suited to defending the open web.
Article image: Four Short Links