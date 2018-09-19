- Falling in Love with Rust (Bryan Cantrill) -- what caught my eye was: I have believed (and continue to believe) that we are living in a Golden Age of software, one that will produce artifacts that will endure for generations.
- Kit -- a programming language designed for creating concise, high-performance cross-platform applications. Kit compiles to C, so it’s highly portable; it can be used in addition to or as an alternative to C, and was designed with game development in mind.
- String Art from the Hand of a Robot -- NP-hard geometry from the claws of a mighty robot.
- Automated Game Design via Conceptual Expansion -- In this paper, we introduce a method for recombining existing games to create new games through a process called conceptual expansion.
