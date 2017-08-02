- App Sizes Are Out of Control -- amen! I'm downloading a CD of data a day just for app updates.
- Make Great Decisions -- useful technique.
- Chromeless -- Chrome automation made simple. Runs locally or headless on AWS Lambda. Chromeless can be used to: run 1000s of browser integration tests in parallel; crawl the web and automate screenshots; write bots that require a real browser; do pretty much everything you've used PhantomJS, NightmareJS, or Selenium for before.
- Moving the Goalposts? (Thomas Lumley) -- responding to a paper proposing to make the threshold for scientific statistical significance be 10x harder to clear: The problem isn’t the threshold so much as the really weak data in a lot of research, especially small-sample experimental research [large-sample observational research has different problems]. Larger sample sizes or better experimental designs would actually reduce the error rate; moving the threshold only swaps which kind of error you make. This isn't all of Thomas' thesis, but it's a good point.
