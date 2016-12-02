- Building and Motivating Engineering Teams (Camille Fournier) -- My experience has been that most great engineers want to work somewhere that inspires them to achieve. Many of us stop at the idea of hard technical problems when we think about inspiring our engineering teams, but challenging them to partner with people who have different perspectives is another way you can help them grow.
- Validating State Machines (Tim Bray) -- I love well-written technical exposition. Tim's a master. Not that many people care about validators and parsers; so, if you think you probably won't be interested in the rest of this piece, you're probably right.
- Social Media is Killing Discourse Because It's Too Much Like TV (MIT TR) -- And, Postman argued, when news is constructed as a form of entertainment, it inevitably loses its function for a healthy democracy. "I am saying something far more serious than that we are being deprived of authentic information. I am saying we are losing our sense of what it means to be well informed. Ignorance is always correctable. But what shall we do if we take ignorance to be knowledge?"
- Security and Feudalism: Own or be Pwned (YouTube) -- Cory Doctorow's full keynote from O'Reilly Security Conference. Masterful.
Article image: Four short links