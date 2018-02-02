- Port Automation (Fortune) -- By digitizing and automating activities once handled by human crane operators and cargo haulers, seaports can reduce the amount of time ships sit in port and otherwise boost port productivity by up to 30%. "Digitize and automate" will be the mantra of the next decade.
- Shot Cut App -- a free, open source, cross-platform video editor.
- The Working Relationship Between Humans and AI (Mike Loukides) -- Whether we're talking about doctors, lawyers, engineers, Go players, or taxi drivers, we shouldn't expect AI systems to give us unchallengeable answers ex silico. We shouldn't be told that we need to "trust AI." What's important is the conversation.
- Stimulus-- modest JavaScript framework for the HTML you already have.
Article image: Four short links