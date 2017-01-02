- Five Things I Learned from Hubbard in 2016 -- We need less data than we think, and we have more data than we realize. Notes from How to Measure Anything in Cybersecurity.
- Oblique Programming Strategies -- Is it better to estimate it quickly or compute it slowly? Good list of barrier-breaking approaches, based on the Oblique Strategies cards.
- Memory Models -- There are about six major conceptualizations of memory, which I’m calling “memory models,” that dominate today’s programming. Three of them derive from the three most historically important programming languages of the 1950s—COBOL, LISP, and FORTRAN—and the other three derive from the three historically important data storage systems: magnetic tape, Unix-style hierarchical filesystems, and relational databases.
- The Hardware Hacker: Adventures in Making and Breaking Hardware -- Bunnie Huang's new book.
