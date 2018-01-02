- What Could Have Entered Public Domain on January 1 (Duke) -- What books would be entering the public domain if we had the pre-1978 copyright laws? We're well into familiar authors and books now: Joseph Heller's Catch-22, Heinlein's Stranger in a Strange Land, and Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach to name a few. Of course, the real cost isn't these books, which are still in print, but rather the far greater number of minor works whose fame wasn't enough to keep them in print.
- Snorkel -- a system for rapidly creating, modeling, and managing training data, currently focused on accelerating the development of structured or "dark" data extraction applications for domains in which large labeled training sets are not available or easy to obtain. Open source.
- Path to a Free Self-Taught Education in Computer Science -- The OSSU curriculum is a complete education in computer science using online materials. It's not merely for career training or professional development. It's for those who want a proper, well-rounded grounding in concepts fundamental to all computing disciplines, and for those who have the discipline, will, and (most importantly!) good habits to obtain this education largely on their own, but with support from a worldwide community of fellow learners.
- Fabrik -- collaboratively build, visualize, and design neural nets in browser.
