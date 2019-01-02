- Tokyo Cafe Staffed by Robots Controlled by Paralyzed People -- Developed by Ory, a startup that specializes in robotics for disabled people, the OriHime-D is a 120 cm (4-foot) tall robot that can be operated remotely from a paralyzed person’s home. Even if the operator only has control of their eyes, they can command OriHime-D to move, look around, speak with people, and handle objects. (via Dan Hon)
- The Reunion -- a new science fiction story about surveillance in China by Chen Qiufan, published in MIT TR.
- Lessons from Running a Small-Scale Electronics Factory in my Guest Bedroom -- hardware is hard. Lots of things you only learn by getting amongst it.
- Inter UI -- a typeface specially designed for user interfaces with a focus on high legibility of small-to-medium sized text on computer screens.
Article image: Four short links