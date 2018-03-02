- Voyages in Sentence Space (Robin Sloan) -- interesting toy (interpolating sentences), with a more interesting write-up on what it does and how it works.
- QueryParser -- open source tool for parsing and analyzing SQL queries.
- Ends and Means (Jeremy Keith) -- Now I see Google abusing their monopoly again, this time with AMP. They may call the preferential treatment of Google-hosted AMP-formatted pages a “carrot,” but let’s be honest, it’s an abuse of power, plain and simple.
- Apollo -- the logz.io continuous deployment solution over Kubernetes.
Article image: Four short links