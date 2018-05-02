- Retrospective on 10 Years of FPGA (IEEE) -- Xilinx introduced the first field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) in 1984, though they were not called FPGAs until Actel popularized the term around 1988. Over the ensuing 30 years, the device we call an FPGA increased in capacity by more than a factor of 10,000 and increased in speed by a factor of 100. Cost and energy consumption per unit function decreased by more than a factor of 1,000.
- A Survey of Comics Research in Computer Science -- A large part of previous work is focusing on the low-level image analysis by using handcrafted features and knowledge-driven approaches. Recent research focuses more on deep learning and high-level image understanding. Still, many applications have been done for natural image, and the research about artworks and comics get more attention only very recently. A lot of unexplored fields remain, especially content generation and augmentation.
- TUI Chart -- easy way to draw various and essential charts on your web service.
- TIC computer -- a faux 8-bit system for learning to code, reminiscent of the PICO-8. This one is open source.
