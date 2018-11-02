- DeOldify -- Deep learning-based project for colorizing and restoring old images. Impressive, and open source.
- InvaderZ -- Space invaders, but the invaders evolve with a genetic algorithm.
- The Best Way to Predict the Future is to Create It. But Is It Already Too Late? -- Alan Kay lecture. If we've done things with technology that got us in a bit of a pickle, doing things with technology will probably only make that worse. When Alan Kay speaks, I listen.
- Farsighted -- new book by Steven Johnson, on powerful tools for honing the important skill of complex decision-making. Shades of Algorithms to Live By, but Johnson is a good writer and a good thinker, so this promises to be much more.
