- Visual Enigma Machine Simulator -- this is the triple threat: interesting, of historic interest, and PURTY. (via Tom MacWright)
- Move Fast and (Don’t) Break Things: Commercializing Robotics at the Speed of Venture Capital (YouTube) -- interesting talk from a conference whose theme was "Notable Failures."
- Leon Sans -- a geometric sans-serif typeface made with code. It draws on an HTML Canvas so you can futz with the typeface yourself to get nifty effects. The demos are cool.
- Microsoft Icecaps -- an open source toolkit with a focus on conversational modeling.
