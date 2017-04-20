- Protecting Your Users From Account Takeover (Slideshare) -- Nick Malcom's slides from his talk at OWASPNZ.
- Trello Inspiration -- how a bunch of companies use Trello.
- Apple's Forced Obsolescence (YouTube) -- a tech repairer talks about the ways Apple is actively thwarting repair efforts, which contributes to an ever-growing pile of e-waste. (via BoingBoing)
- Build a Better Monster (Maciej Ceglowski) -- I contend that there are structural reasons to worry about the role of the tech industry in American political life, and that we have only a brief window of time in which to fix this.
