- Keynote Speakers Make Bad Life Decisions and Are Poor Role Models (James Mickens) -- I feel like, as computer scientists, we have forgotten the value of skepticism. Entertaining and on-point keynote at Usenix Security Symposium.
- My Favorite Sayings -- John Ousterhout's collection. My favorite of his favorites: Use your intuition to ask questions, not to answer them. Let that one sit for a while.
- Staking Your Self-Worth on Social Acceptance -- people who believed they needed to be socially accepted in order to have worth as a person were at higher risk of using Facebook in compulsive and maladaptive way. [...] An initial survey of 337 participants with an active Facebook account found that social acceptance contingencies were positively related to Facebook addiction symptoms.
- Social Media (Simon Willison) -- How about if, instead of ditching Twitter for Mastodon, we all start blogging and subscribing to each other's Atom feeds again instead? The original distributed social network could still work pretty well if we actually start using it.
