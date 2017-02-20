- Used Cars Still Controllable From Previous Owners' Phone -- “The car is really smart, but it’s not smart enough to know who its owner is, so it’s not smart enough to know it’s been resold,” Henderson told CNNTech. “There’s nothing on the dashboard that tells you ‘the following people have access to the car.'”
- Mathematics of Civilization V -- a beautiful obsession. (Theoretically beautiful. The page is full of LaTeX-rendered math and graphs, and is less than beautiful)
- Samuel Papert's Mindstorms, Free -- classic, available online as a PDF.
- China's AI Research (The Atlantic) -- Yet as the research matures in China, Ng says, it is also becoming its own distinct community. After a recent international meeting in Barcelona, he recalls seeing Chinese language write-ups of the talks circulate right away. He never found any in English. The language issue creates a kind of asymmetry: Chinese researchers usually speak English so they have the benefit of access to all the work disseminated in English. The English-speaking community, on the other hand, is much less likely to have access to work within the Chinese AI community.
