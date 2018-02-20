- House Simulator -- for AI to learn how houses work. Realistic physics, and 120 scenes based on four room categories: kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Written in Unity.
- Git xltrail -- meaningful diffs of XLS files in Git repos.
- OpenWhisk -- Apache incubating a function-as-a-service (Lambda) package.
- How to Open Up Closed Code (GDS) -- Your team may have old closed code that it needs to open. If there is a lot of closed code, this can be challenging. Here are three ways to open it up.
Article image: Four short links