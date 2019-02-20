- Lessons from Six Software Rewrite Stories (Herb Caudill) -- brilliant work. Six very different stories about how companies dealt (or didn't deal) with legacy code bases and the decision to rebuild from scratch or attempt to change the tires on a rolling tire fire. (via Simon Willison)
- O.MG Cable -- Wi-Fi embedded in a USB cable. See the video in his tweet to learn (a little) more.
- Childhood's End (George Dyson) -- If enough drivers subscribe to a real-time map, traffic is controlled, with no central model except the traffic itself. The successful social network is no longer a model of the social graph; it is the social graph. This is why it is a winner-take-all game.
- Magic Lantern -- free third-party firmware for Canon cameras that adds some amazing features.
Article image: Four short links