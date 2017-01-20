- Extreme Computing Lectures -- from Argonne National Labs' Extreme Computing Training course. Scary-hard HPC for Dummies.
- How To Build a Hard Tech Startup -- rings true to me. The forces of physics, biology, and Moore’s Law can bedevil you in unexpected ways. Building a winning product is already challenging enough; with hard tech startups, the obstacles are even greater.
- Myria -- open source from the University of Washington. A scalable analytics-as-a-service platform based on relational algebra.
- Cashing In On Dystopia -- the sale of personal data through an information black market that appears to be plugged into national police and government databases already. (via Glyn Moody)
