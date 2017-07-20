- Introducing Cosette -- a SQL solver for automatically checking semantic equivalences of SQL queries. With Cosette, one can easily verify the correctness of SQL rewrite rules, find errors in buggy SQL rewrites, build auto-graders for SQL assignments, develop SQL optimizers, bust “fake SQLs,” etc. Open source, from the University of Washington.
- Streaming Services Royalty Rates Compared (Information is Beautiful) -- the lesson is that it's more profitable to work for a streaming service than to be an artist hosted on it.
- Editoria -- open source web-based, end-to-end, authoring, editing, and workflow tool that presses and library publishers can leverage to create modern, format-flexible, standards-compliant, book-length works. Funded by the Mellon Foundation, Editoria is a project of the University of California Press and the California Digital Library.
- The Al Capone Theory of Sexual Harassment (Val Aurora) -- The U.S. government recognized a pattern in the Al Capone case: smuggling goods was a crime often paired with failing to pay taxes on the proceeds of the smuggling. We noticed a similar pattern in reports of sexual harassment and assault: often people who engage in sexually predatory behavior also faked expense reports, plagiarized writing, or stole credit for other people’s work.
Article image: Four short links.