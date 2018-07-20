- DARTS: Differentiable Architecture Search -- our algorithm excels in discovering high-performance convolutional architectures for image classification and recurrent architectures for language modeling, while being orders of magnitude faster than state-of-the-art non-differentiable techniques. And runs on a single GPU. Open source.
- The Spiral Language -- a functional language designed for GPUs by emphasizing inlining (GPUs don't have great stacks, so compilers have to handle subroutines carefully and differently than traditional architectures). Inlining is a trade-off that expresses the exchange of memory for computation. It should be the default instead of heap allocating.
- DCASE: Detection and Classification of Acoustic Scenes and Events -- workshops and a community for the researchers working on making sense of audio.
- Cybersecurity: Data, Statistics, and Glossaries (FAS) -- This report describes data and statistics from government, industry, and information technology (IT) security firms regarding the current state of cybersecurity threats in the United States and internationally. These include incident estimates and costs, and annual reports on data security breaches, identity thefts, cybercrimes, malware, and network securities.
