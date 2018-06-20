- A Bitter Guide to Open Source -- not really that bitter. A great list of all the stuff that big and successful projects need these days.
- Laser-Engraved Milspec Origami (IEEE Spectrum) -- The Army is interested in origami inductors because the technology could give deployed soldiers the ability to make replacement parts rather than rely on what could be a risky and expensive delivery. But never mind its practical purpose; the process is just absolutely mesmerizing to watch.
- When a Machine Fired Me -- the downsides of fully-automated business processes.
- Gotchas and Mistakes in Golang -- traps, gotchas, and common mistakes for new Golang devs.
