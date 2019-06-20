- Model Governance and Model Operations -- models built or tuned for specific applications (in reality, this means models + data) will need to be managed and protected.
- Bodies in Seats -- the story of Facebook's 30,000 content moderators: contractors, low pay (as little as $28,800 a year), and a lot of PTSD for everyone. "Nobody’s prepared to see a little girl have her organs taken out while she’s still alive and screaming.” Moderators were told they had to watch at least 15 to 30 seconds of each video.
- Dialog -- a domain-specific language for creating works of interactive fiction. Inspired by Inform and Prolog, they say.
- End-User Probabilistic Programming -- We examine the sources of uncertainty actually encountered by spreadsheet users, and their coping mechanisms, via an interview study. We examine spreadsheet-based interfaces and technology to help reason under uncertainty, via probabilistic and other means. We show how uncertain values can propagate uncertainty through spreadsheets, and how sheet-defined functions can be applied to handle uncertainty. Hence, we draw conclusions about the promise and limitations of probabilistic programming for end-users.
