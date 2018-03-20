- Creator -- Magic Leap released their SDK, with some details of the product, including: eye tracking, persistent location tracking across multiple locations, small field-of-vision, can't draw black, etc. (The HN commentary is informative)
- Uber Autonomous Car Hits Pedestrian -- first of many. This is where the rubber of the (faith-based) statistical argument "machines will kill fewer pedestrians than people do" meets the road of human emotional perception.
- Computational Cognitive Neuroscience -- This is a new wiki textbook, serving as a second edition to Computational Explorations in Cognitive Neuroscience.
- Open Synthesis -- an open platform for intelligence analysis. We're taking the best practices from the intelligence and business communities and adapting them to work at internet-scale. Open source, too.
Article image: Four short links