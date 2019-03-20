- SOD -- an embedded, modern cross-platform computer vision and machine learning software library that exposes a set of APIs for deep learning, advanced media analysis and processing, including real-time, multi-class object detection and model training on embedded systems with limited computational resource and IoT devices. Open source.
- Unix History Repo -- Continuous Unix commit history from 1970 until today.
- Kickstarter's Staff is Unionizing -- early days for the union, but I'm keen to see how this plays out. (I'm one of the founding signatories to the Aotearoa Tech Union, though our countries have different workplace laws.)
- Textworld -- Microsoft Research project, it's an open source, extensible engine that both generates and simulates text games. You can use it to train reinforcement learning (RL) agents to learn skills such as language understanding and grounding, combined with sequential decision-making. Cue "Microsoft teaches AI to play Zork" headlines. And they have a competition.
